Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa in key dates
Here are key dates in the life of Emmerson Mnangagwa, favourite in Zimbabwe's July 30 presidential elections and heavyweight in the regime of ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe.
- September 15, 1942: Born in central Zimbabwe. In his early teens his family moves to Zambia, where he goes on to study law.
- 1960s: Joins the struggle for Zimbabwe's independence from Britain after military training in China and Egypt. Is arrested and spends 10 years in prison.
- 1980: Appointed security minister in Mugabe's first post-independence government. In this position, he oversees a crackdown on suspected opposition dissidents that leaves 20,000 dead.
- 1989-2000: Serves as minister of justice, announcing in 2000 a land redistribution programme to seize white-owned farms without compensation.
- 2008: Allegedly supervises a wave of violence that forces the opposition to pull out of a run-off presidential vote, having won the first round. He is later appointed defence minister.
- December 2014: Named vice president. He also becomes number two in the ruling ZANU-PF party and retains the post of justice minister, which he retook a year earlier.
- November 6, 2017: Fired by Mugabe. The move prompts the military to step in, effectively taking over the country. Mnangagwa flees Zimbabwe.
- November 24, 2017: Returns after Mugabe resigns on November 21 under pressure from the army and his ZANU-PF party. Is sworn in to succeed Mugabe.