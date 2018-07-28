Africa

Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa in key dates

28 July 2018
Here are key dates in the life of Emmerson Mnangagwa, favourite in Zimbabwe's July 30 presidential elections and heavyweight in the regime of ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

- September 15, 1942: Born in central Zimbabwe. In his early teens his family moves to Zambia, where he goes on to study law.

- 1960s: Joins the struggle for Zimbabwe's independence from Britain after military training in China and Egypt. Is arrested and spends 10 years in prison.

- 1980: Appointed security minister in Mugabe's first post-independence government. In this position, he oversees a crackdown on suspected opposition dissidents that leaves 20,000 dead.

- 1989-2000: Serves as minister of justice, announcing in 2000 a land redistribution programme to seize white-owned farms without compensation.

- 2008: Allegedly supervises a wave of violence that forces the opposition to pull out of a run-off presidential vote, having won the first round. He is later appointed defence minister.

- December 2014: Named vice president. He also becomes number two in the ruling ZANU-PF party and retains the post of justice minister, which he retook a year earlier.

- November 6, 2017: Fired by Mugabe. The move prompts the military to step in, effectively taking over the country. Mnangagwa flees Zimbabwe.

- November 24, 2017: Returns after Mugabe resigns on November 21 under pressure from the army and his ZANU-PF party. Is sworn in to succeed Mugabe.

