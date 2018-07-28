Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa in key dates

Here are key dates in the life of Emmerson Mnangagwa, favourite in Zimbabwe's July 30 presidential elections and heavyweight in the regime of ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

- September 15, 1942: Born in central Zimbabwe. In his early teens his family moves to Zambia, where he goes on to study law.

- 1960s: Joins the struggle for Zimbabwe's independence from Britain after military training in China and Egypt. Is arrested and spends 10 years in prison.

- 1980: Appointed security minister in Mugabe's first post-independence government. In this position, he oversees a crackdown on suspected opposition dissidents that leaves 20,000 dead.

- 1989-2000: Serves as minister of justice, announcing in 2000 a land redistribution programme to seize white-owned farms without compensation.