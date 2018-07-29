Mugabe hints he may vote for opposition leader Chamisa

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in November, suggested Sunday he could vote for opposition leader Nelson Chamisa rather than Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling ZANU-PF in the presidential election

"I can't vote for ZANU-PF... what is left? I think it is just Chamisa," Mugabe told a press conference in Harare on the eve of the historic vote.

"For the first time ever we have now a long list of aspirants to power," Mugabe said. "I cannot vote for those who tormented me... I will make my choice among the other 22 (candidates) but it is a long list."

Zimbabwe goes to the polls on Monday in its first election since Mugabe was forced to resign last November after 37 years in power, with allegations mounting of voter fraud and predictions of a disputed result.

Zimbabwe's military generals shocked the world in November when they seized control and ushered Mnangagwa to power after Mugabe, who is in frail health, tried to position his wife Grace, 53, to be his successor.