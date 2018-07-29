After a 37-year-long rule in Zimbabwe‚ former president Robert Mugabe is upset that the administration of his protégé‚ Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ has not yet paid him his pension‚ which he said amounted to a paltry $467‚000.

Mugabe told journalists invited to his palatial mansion‚ Blue Roof‚ in Harare that reports that he had been paid a $10-million windfall after his fall from power last November were not true.

“So after I had resigned‚ I had to go to the pension office to say ‘what am I entitled to?’. And they said ‘okay‚ we will tell you what your entitlements are and the amount is a total of $467‚000. Yes‚ can you imagine‚ that was the total amount. Some people are talking about $10-million and you are entitled to two houses‚ one here‚ one elsewhere‚” said Mugabe.

His comments take a dig at the claim by Mnangagwa that the former ruler had been given a big retirement package. Mnangagwa has often claimed that Mugabe had received the “best” in terms of a retirement package‚ which includes a salary equivalent to that of a sitting president‚ medical aid an official home and staff whose upkeep is also paid for by the state among other things.