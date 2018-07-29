On a train home, Zimbabweans wonder if election could surprise

On the slow overnight train from Johannesburg to the Zimbabwe border, the talk is all about whether the country's election on Monday could spring a surprise and topple the ZANU-PF government.

Regular travellers carrying maize, blankets and washing powder sat beside voters heading home for Zimbabwe's first election since autocratic long-time leader Robert Mugabe was ousted eight months ago.

The six-carriage train drew out of Johannesburg's central Park station in the early evening on Friday for a 15-hour, 600-kilometre (370-mile) journey through a cold winter night.

"The people of Zimbabwe need a new life so they can forget about the hard times we had under that old man Mugabe," said passenger Emile Manyikunike, 36, wearing a black leather jacket and green Bob Marley t-shirt.

"People were being beaten up by police for disagreeing with the government, and we could not even trust our neighbours because every other person was a spy for ZANU-PF," he told AFP.