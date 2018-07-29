Zimbabwe: impoverished after Mugabe's long rule

Zimbabwe was ruled by Robert Mugabe from independence from Britain in 1980 until he was ousted last year, leaving behind a country in economic ruin.

Here is some background about the southern African nation as it goes to the polls Monday to elect Mugabe's successor.

Born after war

British settlers moved up into the region from South Africa in the late 19th century, attracted by its mineral wealth and farming land.

Among them was mining magnate Cecil Rhodes who gave his name to what became in 1923 the British colony of Southern Rhodesia.

In 1965, the colony's rulers declared unilateral independence from Britain, forming a white-minority regime similar to that in apartheid South Africa.

Black nationalists launched a war for liberation in 1972, which claimed at least 27,000 lives.

Negotiations under British auspices led to a ceasefire and elections in 1980 that culminated in independence, the country renamed Zimbabwe.