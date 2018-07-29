Zimbabwe's Mugabe says he will not vote for successor Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in November, said on Sunday that he would not vote for his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa in the presidential election.

"For the first time ever we have now a long list of aspirants to power," Mugabe said. "I cannot vote for those who tormented me... I will make my choice among the other 22 (candidates) but it is a long list."

Zimbabwe goes to the polls on Monday in its first election since Mugabe was forced to resign last November after 37 years in power, with allegations mounting of voter fraud and predictions of a disputed result.

Mnangagwa, Mugabe's former ally in the ruling ZANU-PF party, faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) in a landmark vote for the southern African nation.

Zimbabwe's military generals shocked the world in November when they seized control and ushered Mnangagwa to power after Mugabe, who is in frail health, tried to position his wife Grace, 53, to be his successor.

In his only previous press interviews since his fall, Mugabe admitted in March that "some errors were done" under his authoritarian rule, and said he thought his country was now "topsy turvy".