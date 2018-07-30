Long queues as Zimbabwe votes in first post-Mugabe election

Mnangagwa, 75, has has promised change and is the clear frontrunner benefitting from tacit military support, loyal state media and governing party controls of government resources.

The party controls the lower house of parliament, which is also up for election.

But Chamisa, a 40-year-old lawyer and pastor who has performed strongly on the campaign trail, hopes to tap into the youth vote.

"By the end of the day we should be very clear as to an emphatic voice for change, the new, and the young - I represent that," Chamisa said as he voted in Harare, supported by vocal supporters.

He again raised fraud allegations, saying his victory would be assured if rigged ballots were excluded. On Twitter, he alleged there was a "deliberate attempt to suppress" voting in urban areas - MDC strongholds.

Zimbabwe's generals shocked the world last year when they seized control and ushered in Mnangagwa after Mugabe allegedly groomed Grace to succeed him.

The election is Zimbabwe's first without Mugabe, who led Zanu-PF to power on independence from Britain in 1980 and clung to power for 37 years.

Elections under Mugabe were marred by fraud and often deadly violence but this year, campaigning has been relatively unrestricted and peaceful.

A recent Afrobarometer survey of 2 400 people put Mnangagwa on 40 percent and Chamisa on 37 percent, with 20 percent undecided.

Mnangagwa invited international observers - including the previously-banned European Union mission - to witness voting.