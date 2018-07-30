Tensions were high in Zimbabwe on Monday after former president Robert Mugabe announced on Sunday that he would not be voting for the ruling Zanu-PF.

An ally claimed that state security assigned to Mugabe at his private residence was withdrawn after the press conference and that soldiers had vandalised his property.

At his home on Sunday‚ Mugabe announced that he would not cast a vote for the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Jealousy Mawarire‚ who coordinated the press conference and also speaks for the Mugabe-backed National Patriotic Front‚ a political party formed in March this year‚ said the security was withdrawn in response to the press conference.

The briefing was beamed live by some regional and international news organisations‚ on the eve of the first election that Mugabe will not participate in post-independence.