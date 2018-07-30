Africa

Queues but no hiccups for Zimbabwe's first-time voters in Masvingo

30 July 2018 - 11:13 By Tatenda Chitagu
Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018.
Zimbabwean voters queue to cast their ballots in the country's general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 30, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Long-winding queues characterised most polling stations in Masvingo as the new voters‚ mainly the youths‚ were the early birds for Zimbabwe's election.

By 6am‚ before the polling stations had opened‚ many people were already waiting to cast their ballots. 

Masvingo's city centre was deserted in the morning as vendors and minibus drivers said they first wanted to exercise their democratic right before resuming their businesses.

"This is the first time that I am voting and I could not miss the chance. People cannot decide for me anymore‚ I have to decide my future‚ hence my decision to vote today‚" said Dickens Muguti from Mucheke suburb.

After the polling station had opened‚ local dancehall star Ras Caleb said there were no hiccups while he was voting. "I am excited to get my chance and influence the future of the country. Of course I waited a little bit in the queue‚ but everything went on well‚" he said outside Runyararo primary school.

I am excited to get my chance and influence the future of the country.

A local aspiring councillor for the NPF‚ Rocky Kamuzonda‚ did not have any complaints about the process. "There are a lot of voting booths at the polling station here at Francis Aphiri primary school and I think this will expedite the process. I am sure everyone will get a chance to vote before polling stations will close‚" he said.

Local election observers‚ who spoke on condition of anonymity‚ said they had not met any anomalies in the morning.

After voting closes at 7pm on Monday the counting will begin. Results for the hotly-contested presidential election race are expected on Saturday.

Both the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, Nelson Chamisa, cast their votes in the country’s general and presidential election on Monday July 30 2018.

READ MORE: 

Mugabe property 'vandalised' as Zimbabwe poll pressure heats up

Tensions were high in Zimbabwe on Monday after former president Robert Mugabe announced on Sunday that he would not be voting for the ruling Zanu-PF.
News
6 hours ago

Why Zimbabwe’s first elections after the Mugabe ouster are so significant

The July 30 general election in Zimbabwe is significant because it marks the end to a campaign season which for the first time in decades has been ...
News
5 hours ago

On a train home, Zimbabweans wonder if election could surprise

On the slow overnight train from Johannesburg to the Zimbabwe border, the talk is all about whether the country's election on Monday could spring a ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe’s vote met with chants of ‘Gushungo’ Africa
  2. March against gender-based violence on the cards South Africa
  3. Ahmed Timol murder accused plans to plead not guilty South Africa
  4. 'We're not happy over ZEC blunders': Voter's roll not quite sorted out in Zim ... Africa
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X