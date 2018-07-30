Long-winding queues characterised most polling stations in Masvingo as the new voters‚ mainly the youths‚ were the early birds for Zimbabwe's election.

By 6am‚ before the polling stations had opened‚ many people were already waiting to cast their ballots.

Masvingo's city centre was deserted in the morning as vendors and minibus drivers said they first wanted to exercise their democratic right before resuming their businesses.

"This is the first time that I am voting and I could not miss the chance. People cannot decide for me anymore‚ I have to decide my future‚ hence my decision to vote today‚" said Dickens Muguti from Mucheke suburb.

After the polling station had opened‚ local dancehall star Ras Caleb said there were no hiccups while he was voting. "I am excited to get my chance and influence the future of the country. Of course I waited a little bit in the queue‚ but everything went on well‚" he said outside Runyararo primary school.