Queues but no hiccups for Zimbabwe's first-time voters in Masvingo
Long-winding queues characterised most polling stations in Masvingo as the new voters‚ mainly the youths‚ were the early birds for Zimbabwe's election.
By 6am‚ before the polling stations had opened‚ many people were already waiting to cast their ballots.
Masvingo's city centre was deserted in the morning as vendors and minibus drivers said they first wanted to exercise their democratic right before resuming their businesses.
"This is the first time that I am voting and I could not miss the chance. People cannot decide for me anymore‚ I have to decide my future‚ hence my decision to vote today‚" said Dickens Muguti from Mucheke suburb.
After the polling station had opened‚ local dancehall star Ras Caleb said there were no hiccups while he was voting. "I am excited to get my chance and influence the future of the country. Of course I waited a little bit in the queue‚ but everything went on well‚" he said outside Runyararo primary school.
A local aspiring councillor for the NPF‚ Rocky Kamuzonda‚ did not have any complaints about the process. "There are a lot of voting booths at the polling station here at Francis Aphiri primary school and I think this will expedite the process. I am sure everyone will get a chance to vote before polling stations will close‚" he said.
Local election observers‚ who spoke on condition of anonymity‚ said they had not met any anomalies in the morning.
After voting closes at 7pm on Monday the counting will begin. Results for the hotly-contested presidential election race are expected on Saturday.
Both the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, Nelson Chamisa, cast their votes in the country’s general and presidential election on Monday July 30 2018.