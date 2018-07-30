Africa

Somalia and Eritrea re-establish diplomatic ties

30 July 2018 - 15:18 By AFP
Eritrea's president Isaias Afwerki (L) walks besides Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed during a welcoming ceremony upon the latter's arrival in Asmara for a three-day visit on Saturday.
Eritrea's president Isaias Afwerki (L) walks besides Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed during a welcoming ceremony upon the latter's arrival in Asmara for a three-day visit on Saturday.
Image: Supplied

The presidents of Somalia and Eritrea on Monday signed an agreement to re-establish diplomatic ties after more than a decade of animosity, in the latest fast-track rapprochement in the Horn of Africa.

"The two countries will establish diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors," said a "joint declaration on brotherly relations" signed in Asmara by Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki and Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Mohamed's three-day visit to Asmara coincides with an extraordinary peace process between Eritrea and Ethiopia - part of dizzying change in a region burdened by war, proxy conflicts, isolation and iron-fisted rule.

Eritrea dares to dream of change as peace with Ethiopia dawns

Crushed tanks and trucks destroyed in Eritrea's war for independence from Ethiopia are piled up on the outskirts of Asmara, a rusting testament to a ...
News
4 days ago

Once close, Somalia and Eritrea fell out over a decade ago as Asmara stood accused of backing Islamist militants on Somali soil in a proxy war with Ethiopia.

Eritrea long denied this, but was slapped with UN sanctions over its alleged backing of al-Shabaab in 2009.

"Eritrea strongly supports the political independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia as well as the efforts of the people and government of Somalia to restore the country's rightful stature and achieve the lofty aspirations of its people," read the declaration.

The document, posted on Eritrea's information ministry website, also said the two nations "will endeavour to forge intimate political, economic, social, cultural as well as defense and security cooperation".

They will in addition "work in unison to foster regional peace, stability and economic integration".

Last-minute vaycay? 34 places South Africans can get a visa on arrival

Having to get a visa isn't only a lot of admin and an extra expense, but it spoils the fun for travellers who like to be spontaneous. If you're one ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Somaliland eyes key Red Sea trade role with Berbera port

The soporific seaside town of Berbera is slowly changing as it takes on a major role on the Red Sea shipping route, allowing breakaway Somaliland to ...
News
3 days ago

Somali students volunteer to educate the dispossessed

Taking time out from their studies, a group of young student volunteers in Somalia's capital are providing free education to children uprooted from ...
News
20 days ago

Speeding car in Somali capital explodes after police shoot at it

A speeding car exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday after it was shot at by police near the president's residence, a police officer ...
News
16 days ago

Most read

  1. I shot him‚ but his sexual abuse made me do it, says woman who married adoptive ... South Africa
  2. ‘Zanu-PF removed Mugabe‚ now the people will remove Zanu-PF’ - presidential ... Africa
  3. Eiffel Tower workers strike looms over long lines World
  4. India sparks Muslims' fear by keeping 4-million people off citizens' list World
  5. Times Select to launch paywall, app on August 1 News

Latest Videos

‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
5 things you didn’t know about Nelson Chamisa
X