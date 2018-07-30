Somalia and Eritrea re-establish diplomatic ties

The presidents of Somalia and Eritrea on Monday signed an agreement to re-establish diplomatic ties after more than a decade of animosity, in the latest fast-track rapprochement in the Horn of Africa.

"The two countries will establish diplomatic relations and exchange ambassadors," said a "joint declaration on brotherly relations" signed in Asmara by Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki and Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed.

Mohamed's three-day visit to Asmara coincides with an extraordinary peace process between Eritrea and Ethiopia - part of dizzying change in a region burdened by war, proxy conflicts, isolation and iron-fisted rule.