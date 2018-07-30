About 50 people were turned away in Karoi’s ward three‚ which falls under the Hurungwe Central constituency‚ over alleged double voter registration by the Zimbabwe Election Commission.

Those turned away included the local candidate for the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC)‚ Modester Manjinjiwa‚ and another for the Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity‚ whose names appeared twice.

“We are not happy over ZEC blunders and we are losing potential voters‚” said Manjijiwa.

The MDC Alliance's provincial elections directorate official‚ Kudakwashe Chigumo‚ said they had engaged with the electoral commission over the "last-minute blunders".