WATCH | Mnangagwa hits back at Mugabe, claims he's 'made a deal' with Chamisa

30 July 2018 - 09:36 By TimesLIVE and AFP

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has just released a statement in response to #Mugabe's press conference held this afternoon.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has accused his former boss of striking a deal with the opposition.

On Sunday, former president Robert Mugabe made a surprise intervention on the eve of the elections, calling for voters to throw the ZANU-PF out of office.

The election is Zimbabwe’s first without Mugabe, who led ZANU-PF to power in a vote when the country became independent from British colonial rule in 1980 — and ruled for 37 years.

Speaking at his sprawling mansion in Harare, Mugabe said that he hoped the election would “thrust away the military form of government.”

“I cannot vote for those who tormented me,” Mugabe said, hinting he could vote for MDC.

As Zimbabwe’s hectic politics reached fever pitch, Mnangagwa claimed that Mugabe’s remarks proved that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change was in an alliance with the former president.

"We can no longer believe that his intentions are to transform Zimbabwe and rebuild our nation. The choice is clear, you either vote for Mugabe under the guise of Chamisa or you vote for a new Zimbabwe under my leadership and the Zanu-PF," he said in a video statement.

But Chamisa also spoke out saying: “I have nothing to do with what president Mugabe would want to say as a voter. He is a citizen.”

Elections under Mugabe were marred by fraud and often deadly violence, and this year’s campaign has been dogged by accusations that the result will be rigged.

