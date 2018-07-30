As Zimbabweans took the polls on Monday – and with 23 presidential candidates to choose from – it was a big day for the country's voters.

TimesLIVE reporters on the ground spoke to voters about just what the election meant to them – and‚ in particular‚ what it meant to be voting in the first election not to feature ousted president Robert Mugabe in close to four decades.

Flora Tore (60)‚ housewife: “We are not getting cash at the banks; our kids don’t have jobs. I voted for jobs‚ for a good economy‚ for good living.”

Chido Manu (28)‚ unemployed graduate teacher in Masvingo: “I am a first-time voter. I registered here after graduation before I went to Harare to look for a job. I was doing piece jobs and sometimes did not get paid. But I sacrificed to come and vote here. I am jobless despite having graduated last year. For me this election is about jobs.”