What the Zim election means to ordinary people
As Zimbabweans took the polls on Monday – and with 23 presidential candidates to choose from – it was a big day for the country's voters.
TimesLIVE reporters on the ground spoke to voters about just what the election meant to them – and‚ in particular‚ what it meant to be voting in the first election not to feature ousted president Robert Mugabe in close to four decades.
Flora Tore (60)‚ housewife: “We are not getting cash at the banks; our kids don’t have jobs. I voted for jobs‚ for a good economy‚ for good living.”
Chido Manu (28)‚ unemployed graduate teacher in Masvingo: “I am a first-time voter. I registered here after graduation before I went to Harare to look for a job. I was doing piece jobs and sometimes did not get paid. But I sacrificed to come and vote here. I am jobless despite having graduated last year. For me this election is about jobs.”
Felix Tore‚ Mutare-based foreign currency trader: “The time to make money is now because all this will be a thing of the past after elections. Others are in the business of selling goods and services to make money. But I'm in the business of selling cash to make money. Cash is on high demand here in Mutare. The cash shortage has put me in business. I never thought money can be sold.”
Tendai Pedro (33)‚ Bulawayo-based administrator: “We are entering a new dispensation. This election will help us to get a new Zimbabwe. The person that is coming in must be able to fix the economy and the livelihoods of ordinary people.”
Silas Tatira (41)‚ Karoi-based carpenter: “The election is going to give anticipated changes for many of us who are battling to make ends meet. As a carpenter I have suffered enough from sourcing the US dollar on the black market‚ although many customers pay through mobile money transfers. Generally‚ we are suffering because of economic mismanagement and we want things to change for the better as mobile money transfering is not doing us any good.”