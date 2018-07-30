Why Zimbabwe’s first elections after the Mugabe ouster are so significant

The July 30 general election in Zimbabwe is significant because it marks the end to a campaign season which for the first time in decades has been without the influence of ousted president, Robert Mugabe. Unless the election fails to produce an outright winner with a 50+1 majority as stipulated by law, Zimbabweans will soon know who their next leader will be. The new president will serve a five year term.

The election comes just a few months after Mugabe was ousted at the military’s instigation. It will determine the country’s future in the world after so many years of being ostracised from the international community. The outcome will also shape Zimbabwe’s political and economic outlook. And it goes without saying that the onus will be on the new leader to usher in a new era for Zimbabweans.

‘Zimbabwe is open for business’

Despite the optimism and cautious hope that surrounded Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to power, the economic situation in Zimbabwe has remained unchanged. The economy, which collapsed under Mugabe’s rule, is not yet out of the woods.

Despite its “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra, Mnangagwa’s administration has battled to resuscitate the struggling economy. In the run-up to the polls the country remains afflicted by high unemployment, de-industrialisation and a severe liquidity crisis. This has affected the livelihoods of ordinary citizens many of who have resorted to eking out a living through street vending to put food on the table. The cost of living remains very high and those in the informal sector have borne the brunt.