The Commission for Gender Equality has welcomed the South Gauteng High Court ruling setting aside former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s diplomatic immunity.

“The judgment signifies that gender-based violence requires serious and concerted response by the State‚” the commission said.

“The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) welcomes [Judge] Vally’s judgment which sets aside the decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity. The Gender Commission represented by the Legal Resources Centre successfully joined the litigation as amicus curiae (friend to the Court)."

“Through its representations‚ the Gender Commission submitted that providing Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity after assaulting Gabriella Engels directly violated the constitutional directive to protect‚ promote and fulfil the rights of women‚ including violating South Africa’s host of international obligations to safeguard women‚" said the CGE.