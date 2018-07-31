Fake news and propaganda abound while votes are counted in Zimbabwe

Photographs taken at polling stations were being widely circulated on WhatsApp. Elections expert Innocent Ncube from Royal Holloway University in London said they were a mixture of fake news and planned propaganda.

“There are two aspects to it; there is fake news generated by third parties and propaganda engineered by the candidates. The former is easy to deal with because it’s largely easy to take apart its credibility‚ but the most dangerous is the latter. This is because it has a veneer of truth yet is deliberately conjured to build a make-believe‚” he said.

Meanwhile‚ some command centers in remote areas are yet to receive results from various polling stations because of poor infrastructure. The election results are due to be announced on Saturday.