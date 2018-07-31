US suspends duty-free benefits for apparel from Rwanda

The US on Monday suspended duty-free benefits for apparel from Rwanda due to tariffs imposed by the East African country on used clothing and footwear imports it blames for harming the local textile industry.

The proclamation by US President Donald Trump "suspends the application of duty-free treatment for all apparel products from Rwanda," the office of the US trade representative said in a statement.

The now-suspended duty-free benefits came under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), but "Rwanda remains eligible to receive non-apparel benefits available under" the measure, deputy US trade representative C.J. Mahoney said in the statement.