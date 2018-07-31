WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces latest election results

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is on Tuesday evening announcing more results of the first election since the end of Robert Mugabe's nearly four-decade rule.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his main opponent, Nelson Chamisa, both said on Tuesday they were confident of victory.

Some local results from parallel parliamentary elections have been declared but ZEC chief Priscilla Chigumba said the presidential result may not be ready until Saturday.

Western diplomats and local observer groups said the race, which saw a turnout of 75 percent, was too close to call.

As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors.

You can watch the earlier broadcast of the preliminary results here.