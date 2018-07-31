Zimbabwe election: First results due this afternoon

Zimbabwe’s Electoral Commission (ZEC) said on Tuesday there was no rigging or cheating in the first national election since the end of Robert Mugabe’s nearly four decade rule.

ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba told reporters in Harare that vote counting was complete in most provinces and the first results would be announced from 3pm. As well as electing a president, Zimbabweans were voting for 210 members of parliament and more than 9,000 councillors. Final results are due by August 4.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his main opponent Nelson Chamisa both said on Tuesday they were confident of victory..

Mnangagwa, 75, a long-serving security chief who took power after Mugabe was toppled in a de facto coup in November, said he was receiving “extremely positive” information on the vote.Chamisa, 40, said his opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) had done “exceedingly well“.

Western diplomats and local observer groups said the race, which saw a turnout of 75%, was too close to call.