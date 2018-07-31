Zimbabwe group preparing election court action, opposition says

Zimbabwean civil society groups are working on a court application to force the electoral commission to get all polling stations to publish results, Tendai Biti, a senior official from the opposition MDC party, said on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released results for seven parliament seats out of a total 210 and urged Zimbabweans to be patient while it did its job.

The election, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last November, is a two-horse race between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Biti said it was clear Chamisa had won.

- Reuters