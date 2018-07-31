Africa

Zimbabwe group preparing election court action, opposition says

31 July 2018 - 15:23 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Residents of Mbare township examine uncollated results posted on a polling station following general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 31, 2018.
Residents of Mbare township examine uncollated results posted on a polling station following general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 31, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean civil society groups are working on a court application to force the electoral commission to get all polling stations to publish results, Tendai Biti, a senior official from the opposition MDC party, said on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission released results for seven parliament seats out of a total 210 and urged Zimbabweans to be patient while it did its job.

The election, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last November, is a two-horse race between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Biti said it was clear Chamisa had won.

- Reuters

READ MORE: 

Fake news and propaganda abound while votes are counted in Zimbabwe

No official results in the high-stakes general elections in Zimbabwe have been announced‚ but social media are abuzz with pictures of poll tallies ...
News
10 hours ago

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he's winning election 'resoundingly'

Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said Tuesday that he was "winning resoundingly" in the election count and that his MDC party had results ...
News
14 hours ago

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Chamisa both confident of win after close vote

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his main opponent Nelson Chamisa both said on Tuesday they were confident of victory, after peaceful ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Load shedding is over…but could be back in the morning South Africa
  2. Spate of vigilante killings in Dunoon South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces latest election results Africa
  4. Zimbabwe issues prosecution warning after opposition claims poll win Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X