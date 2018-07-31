Africa

Zimbabwe issues prosecution warning after opposition claims poll win

31 July 2018 - 20:26 By afp.com
Zimbabwean government has warned opposition parties that they would face prosecution and jail time for prematurely announcing election results
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's government warned election candidates on Tuesday they faced prosecution and jail for prematurely announcing results of landmark polls after the main opposition MDC Alliance party said it had won.

"As a government we have noted with concern the actions and conduct of some political party leaders... who are openly declaring that they will announce results irrespective of provisions of the law," said Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu at a media briefing in Harare. "I am sure no one wants to provoke the wrath of the law and risk being sent to jail."

This comes after senior MDC official Tendai Biti said party leader Nelson Chamisa had won the presidential race, and alleged that the authorities were delaying the publication of results.

“The results show beyond reasonable doubt that we have won the election and that the next president of Zimbabwe is Nelson Chamisa,” Biti told a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

“We are however seriously concerned about evidence of interference... there is a deliberate delay in announcing the results. This delay is totally unacceptable.”

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, has also said he was confident of victory in Zimbabwe’s first election since former leader Robert Mugabe was ousted in November after 37 years in power.

