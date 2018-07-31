Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he's winning election 'resoundingly'

Counting was under way after a strong turnout in Zimbabwe's first election since long-ruling leader Robert Mugabe was ousted from power last year.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ex-president Mugabe's former right-hand man in the ruling ZANU-PF party, faced off Monday against Chamisa of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) in the historic vote.

Officials overseeing the polls, in which a record number of candidates stood, said many polling stations had queues and estimated that average turnout was around 75 percent one hour before polls closed on Monday evening.

"It is our view that the high voter turnout is indicative of sound voter education and publicity," said Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairwoman Priscilla Chigumba at a media briefing in Harare late Monday.

Mnangagwa meanwhile said he was receiving “extremely positive“ information on the vote.

“The information from our representatives on the ground is extremely positive!” Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter feed.