Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says he's winning election 'resoundingly'
Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said Tuesday that he was "winning resoundingly" in the election count and that his MDC party had results from 10,000 polling stations.
"Winning resoundingly... We've done exceedingly well," he said on Twitter after the landmark vote on Monday, adding "We are ready to form the next (government)."
Counting was under way after a strong turnout in Zimbabwe's first election since long-ruling leader Robert Mugabe was ousted from power last year.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, ex-president Mugabe's former right-hand man in the ruling ZANU-PF party, faced off Monday against Chamisa of the MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) in the historic vote.
Officials overseeing the polls, in which a record number of candidates stood, said many polling stations had queues and estimated that average turnout was around 75 percent one hour before polls closed on Monday evening.
"It is our view that the high voter turnout is indicative of sound voter education and publicity," said Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairwoman Priscilla Chigumba at a media briefing in Harare late Monday.
Mnangagwa meanwhile said he was receiving “extremely positive“ information on the vote.
“The information from our representatives on the ground is extremely positive!” Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter feed.
Power
A Chamisa victory is unlikely to sit well with military generals who plotted Mugabe’s ouster last November, and there could be a pushback. Some of the generals who orchestrated the coup are now in government, including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.
Many Zimbabweans worry that should Mnangagwa lose some in the ruling party may not accept the result, given the huge risk they took in removing Mugabe. Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF have said they will accept the result.
Several civil society groups are collating results from 10,985 polling posts in parallel with ZEC but are not allowed to release results before the ZEC. A source at one group said it was too early to call a winner but it was looking “very close“.
In the capital Harare, an MDC stronghold, results posted outside some polling stations seen by Reuters showed Chamisa winning by wide margins, but Mnangagwa was expected to claw back ground in the ruling ZANU-PF’s rural heartland. Urban results tend to emerge quicker than those from rural outposts, where communication is poor.
With 5.6 million registered voters, the results of the presidential, parliamentary and local elections are due by August 4. A run-off vote is scheduled for September 8 if no presidential candidate wins at least 50%.
Mugabe, 94, who was ousted by the military in November, voted at his customary polling station in Harare alongside his wife Grace after a surprise two-hour press conference at his home on Sunday when he called for voters to reject ZANU-PF. Mugabe, wearing a dark suit and red tie, was greeted with cheers after casting his ballot but did not answer journalists’ questions about who he voted for.
Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe casts his ballot on Monday July 30 2018, in the first general elections held since he was ousted as the president of the country.
The new government will face mass unemployment and an economy shattered by the seizure of white-owned farms under Mugabe, the collapse of agriculture, hyperinflation and an investment exodus.
“While investors remain sceptical over whether Mugabe’s former right-hand man has indeed turned over a new leaf, Mnangagwa’s charm offensive with Western governments and businesses has at least given him a credible lifeline at the poll,” said Verisk Maplecrodt analyst Charles Laurie in a note.