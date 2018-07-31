Africa

Zimbabwe opposition preparing court order for release of vote results

31 July 2018 - 15:23 By MacDonald Dzirutwe
Residents of Mbare township examine uncollated results posted on a polling station following general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, July 31, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party is preparing a court application to force the election commission to release results from Monday's national ballot, a senior MDC official said on Tuesday.

Tendai Biti, a former finance minister, said some election results that were supposed to be posted outside voting stations were not available.

The election, the first since the removal of Robert Mugabe last November, is a two-horse race between MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Biti said it was clear Chamisa had won.

No official results have been released. 

- Reuters

