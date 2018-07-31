Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa, Chamisa both confident of win after close vote

Whatever the outcome, there is still a potential for unrest. If the MDC loses and contests the result there could be street protests with a potential for violence, and a protracted legal process that could stunt economic reforms.

Should Mnangagwa lose, many Zimbabweans fear some in the ruling party may not accept the result, particularly given the huge risk they took in removing Mugabe.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will announce official results within five days of the election although the outcome should be known well before then.

"The information from our representatives on the ground is extremely positive!" Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter feed.

Chamisa had earlier said he was poised for victory, writing on Twitter: "Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people's election results and we are ready to form the next government."

Mnangagwa was viewed as the front runner, although the latest opinion polls showed a tight race. There will be a runoff on Sept. 8 if no candidate wins more than half the votes.

A Chamisa victory is unlikely to sit well with generals who plotted Mugabe's ouster last November, and there could be a pushback. Some of the military organisers of the coup are now in government, including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.