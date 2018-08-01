DR Congo ex-warlord returns home to mount election challenge

After more than 11 years abroad - a decade of it behind bars - former DR Congo warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba returned home on Wednesday, a move likely to ratchet up tension in the volatile country.

Bemba, 55, throwing down the gauntlet to his rival President Joseph Kabila, has vowed to contest twice-delayed elections due to take place on December 23.

He arrived at Kinshasa airport from Belgium aboard a private plane after the International Criminal Court (ICC) acquitted him of war-crimes charges in June.

A few minutes after landing, Bemba, accompanied by his wife, went into a VIP suite at the airport, an AFP reporter saw.

Hundreds of police were deployed at the airport, in Kinshasa's main streets and around the headquarters of Bemba's party, Movement for the Liberation of the Congo (MLC).

Analysts say Bemba's return throws even more uncertainty into an already volatile election. Candidates must submit their applications by August 8 and physically be in the country to do so.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has never known a peaceful transition of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960 - and some experts fear the current crisis may spiral into bloodshed.

Two wars unfolded from 1996-97 and from 1998-2003 that sucked in other countries in central and southern Africa. Smaller, but still bloody, conflicts dog the centre and east of the vast country today.