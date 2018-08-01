EU to report on Zimbabwe election as country awaits results

EU observers are expected to give their report on Zimbabwe's presidential election Wednesday as the country waits impatiently for results of the first vote since Robert Mugabe was ousted after 37 years in power.

The opposition MDC party Tuesday claimed victory for its candidate Nelson Chamisa in the historic ballot while the government threatened to jail leaders announcing results before the official tally.

Electoral officials warned that gathering the results of Monday's poll, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa said looked "extremely positive" for him, was "nowhere near" complete and no announcement would be made until as late as Saturday.

The candidates' competing claims following the first elections since former president Mugabe was ousted in November raise the prospect of fraud allegations and a possible run-off vote on September 8.

That would be required if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the ballots cast by Zimbabwe's 5.6 million voters in the first round.