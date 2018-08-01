MDC Alliance demonstrators throng ZEC command centre
Thousands of marchers from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance have thronged the results centre of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Wednesday.
They are demanding entry into Rainbow Towers.
Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party won the most seats in parliament, official results showed. The parliamentary results strengthened the chances of President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding power, but triggered MDC demonstrations in Harare and fears of clashes between angry opposition supporters and the government.
EU observers are due to give their preliminary report on Zimbabwe's election later Wednesday, two days after its first ballot since Robert Mugabe was ousted by the military after 37 years in power.
With elections under Mugabe marred by fraud and often deadly violence, his successor Mnangagwa, 75, had promised a free and fair vote and invited international observers.
The ZEC said of 210 parliamentary seats, 153 had been counted with ZANU-PF winning 110 and the MDC Alliance 41.
Anti-riot police backed by water cannon trucks monitored the protesters.
"The results are biased, trying to give the impression that ZANU has won," said Lawrence Maguranyi, 21, an MDC supporter and university student.
The MDC did not immediately respond to the parliamentary figures but its presidential contender Nelson Chamisa, 40, said the presidential results were being faked.
This is a developing story.