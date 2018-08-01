MDC Alliance demonstrators throng ZEC command centre

Thousands of marchers from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance have thronged the results centre of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

They are demanding entry into Rainbow Towers.

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party won the most seats in parliament, official results showed. The parliamentary results strengthened the chances of President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding power, but triggered MDC demonstrations in Harare and fears of clashes between angry opposition supporters and the government.

EU observers are due to give their preliminary report on Zimbabwe's election later Wednesday, two days after its first ballot since Robert Mugabe was ousted by the military after 37 years in power.