Opposition protests as ZANU-PF wins Zimbabwe parliament

Zimbabwe's ruling ZANU-PF party won the most seats in parliament, official results showed Wednesday, as the opposition MDC protested against alleged widespread fraud and the count continued in the key presidential race.

The parliamentary results strengthened the chances of President Emmerson Mnangagwa holding power, but triggered MDC demonstrations in Harare and fears of clashes between angry opposition supporters and the government.

EU observers are due to give their preliminary report on Zimbabwe's election later Wednesday, two days after its first ballot since Robert Mugabe was ousted by the military after 37 years in power.

With elections under Mugabe marred by fraud and often deadly violence, his successor Mnangagwa, 75, had promised a free and fair vote and invited international observers.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said of 210 parliamentary seats, 153 had been counted with ZANU-PF winning 110 and the MDC Alliance 41.