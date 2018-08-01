MDC Alliance chairman Morgan Komichi said the violence that broke out in the capital in Harare on Wednesday afternoon was just Zimbabweans “expressing themselves”.

According to news agency AFP‚ one man is believed to have died after police and army fired at the protesters in Harare. Shops and businesses closed earlier in the city centre‚ and fires were lit in the city’s streets.

Komichi told TimesLIVE during a telephonic interview that it was unfair to say that only MDC Alliance supporters were the cause of the demonstrations.

“It’s not only MDC Alliance supporters‚ but Zimbabweans expressing themselves over how they feel about the election. They want an election that is free and fair and has a credible outcome‚” said Komichi.