Africa

WATCH LIVE | Who is winning? Zimbabwe announces election results

01 August 2018 - 12:58 By TimesLIVE

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is announcing the latest results of the 2018 election.

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party won the majority of seats in parliament after sweeping rural constituencies by huge margins, official results showed on Wednesday, setting the stage for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission results showed Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF cruising to a big majority after picking up 109 seats against 41 for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Another 58 seats are yet to be declared.

The House of Assembly of Parliament has 210 seats and ZANU-PF would need to win 30 more to have a two-thirds majority that would allow it to change the constitution at will. 

Election observers from the Southern Africa Development Community bloc said earlier that the vote was peaceful and orderly and opened the door to strengthen the country’s democracy.

MORE

ZANU-PF leads Zimbabwe vote as first election results are released

Zimbabwe’s ruling party took an early lead in the first election of the post-Robert Mugabe era, initial results showed.
Business
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | Women show strength and unity as they march against abuse South Africa
  2. Nearly 100 pupils rushed to hospital South Africa
  3. WATCH LIVE | Who is winning? Zimbabwe announces election results Africa
  4. Tensions run high after mayor’s bodyguard allegedly shoves aside #TotalShutdown ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Explainer: Why fuel prices keep increasing
‘Tell me where my baby is!’ – Mother of Miguel Louw’s plea to man accused of ...
X