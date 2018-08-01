WATCH LIVE | Who is winning? Zimbabwe announces election results

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is announcing the latest results of the 2018 election.

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party won the majority of seats in parliament after sweeping rural constituencies by huge margins, official results showed on Wednesday, setting the stage for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission results showed Mnangagwa’s ZANU-PF cruising to a big majority after picking up 109 seats against 41 for the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Another 58 seats are yet to be declared.

The House of Assembly of Parliament has 210 seats and ZANU-PF would need to win 30 more to have a two-thirds majority that would allow it to change the constitution at will.

Election observers from the Southern Africa Development Community bloc said earlier that the vote was peaceful and orderly and opened the door to strengthen the country’s democracy.