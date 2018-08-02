Army on streets as tense Zimbabwe awaits election results

Zimbabwean soldiers ordered shopkeepers to close and leave the centre of the capital on Thursday, two store-owners said, the day after three people were killed by troops sent in to disperse crowds of opposition supporters.

The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) is expected to start announcing the results of Monday’s presidential election, which the opposition says has been rigged in favour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The country's landmark election -- the first since veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe was ousted last year -- turned bloody Wednesday when troops opened fire on demonstrations against alleged electoral fraud. The government blamed the MDC opposition party for inciting the unrest and vowed to enforce a security crackdown.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday said he wanted an independent investigation into the killings, and that he is seeking settle differences "peacefully".

“We believe in transparency and accountability, and those responsible should be identified and brought to justice,” he said, adding that his government was in communication with opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

The United Nations and former colonial power Britain expressed concern over the violence, and called for "restraint".

“We categorically denounce the excessive use of force against unarmed civilians,” former Ghanaian president John Mahama said in a statement on behalf of the Commonwealth.

On Thursday, soldiers were on guard outside the headquarters of the ruling ZANU-PF party, while armoured personnel carriers, water cannon trucks and police anti-riot vans drove through Harare sporadically pausing outside the MDC headquarters.