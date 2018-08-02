Harare on fire! Seven pictures of Zimbabwean chaos
Warning: This gallery includes graphic images
Zimbabwean military will remain in Harare until calm is restored to the capital - that's the official word from authorities after protests turned deadly on Wednesday, leaving three people dead.
Opposition supporters stormed the streets of Harare after preliminary results from the election showed that Zanu-PF had a firm lead in the polls. In a press conferences the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said the ruling party had won the majority of parliamentary seats.
One person was shot dead by the Zimbabwean army in the capital Harare on Wednesday August 1 2018 as soldiers stepped in to disperse protesters who had clashed with police, after the main opposition leader accused the ruling party of trying to rig the country's election results.
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said the election had been stolen and and the people would fight for their rights.
Scenes of violence in Harare have made international news as calls for calm echo across the globe.
Here's seven pictures that show Harare on fire.
DEATH
VIOLENCE
THE PEOPLE
THE MILITARY