Harare on fire! Seven pictures of Zimbabwean chaos

Warning: This gallery includes graphic images

02 August 2018 - 07:49 By Jessica Levitt
Soldiers open fire to disperse crowds of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters outside the party's headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabwean military will remain in Harare until calm is restored to the capital - that's the official word from authorities after protests turned deadly on Wednesday, leaving three people dead.

Opposition supporters stormed the streets of Harare after preliminary results from the election showed that Zanu-PF had a firm lead in the polls. In a press conferences the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said the ruling party had won the majority of parliamentary seats.

One person was shot dead by the Zimbabwean army in the capital Harare on Wednesday August 1 2018 as soldiers stepped in to disperse protesters who had clashed with police, after the main opposition leader accused the ruling party of trying to rig the country’s election results. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa said the election had been stolen and and the people would fight for their rights.

Scenes of violence in Harare have made international news as calls for calm echo across the globe.

Here's seven pictures that show Harare on fire.

DEATH

Crowd stands over the body of a man killed during clashes between police and opposition demonstrators in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

VIOLENCE

Soldiers beat a supporter of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) outside the party's headquarters as they await election results in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

THE PEOPLE

A man runs as supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa burn barricades in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change party (MDC) of Nelson Chamisa react as they block a street in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change opposition party of Nelson Chamisa demonstrate outside the party's headquarters as they await results of general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

THE MILITARY

Soldiers open fire to disperse crowds of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters outside the party's headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 1, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A soldier stands guards in front of an election banner of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling ZANU (PF) party in Bindura, Zimbabwe July 7, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

