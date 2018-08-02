‘Irresponsible leaders and their unruly hooligans’ responsible for election violence: Zim minister

Zimbabwean tourism minister Priscah Mupfumira said on Thursday that “irresponsible leaders and their unruly hooligans” should be held accountable for the death of innocent people on the street of Harare on Wednesday.

Zimbabwean police reported that six people were killed when the military clashed with MDC Alliance supporters who had barricaded the city’s main streets during a protest to demand the immediate release of the presidential results for the country’s watershed elections that took place on Monday.

Mupfumira’s aunt‚ Sylvia Maposa‚ was one of those killed. She was killed in crossfire during the clashes‚ which took place in the capital city on Wednesday.

Mupfumira was speaking to TimesLIVE after attending Maposa’s memorial service in Chinhoyi.

“The issue here isn’t who was killed‚ but who are the irresponsible leaders who incited the unrest. The world must know who the people are who ordered their supporters to go on the streets and cause havoc‚” she said.