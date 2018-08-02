WATCH | Three powerful moments from #ZimbabweDecides
The military remains on high alert in Harare as the final results from Zimbabwe's presidential election - the first in 37 years - are being tallied.
Violence erupted across the capital on Wednesday as MDC supporters took to the streets to protest the results, with early results indicating a strong win for the ruling Zanu-PF.
At least three people died in the chaos as the military was dispersed to the area. MDC leader Nelson Chamisa claimed victory on the first day of voting. Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa called for calm in the wake of the protests and said he had reached out to Chamisa so the two could work together.
I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the families of the victims of yesterday’s violence. All human life is sacred, and their deaths are a tragedy, irrespective of the circumstances. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in yesterday’s events— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 2, 2018
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Wednesday said it would likely release results of the presidential election on Thursday (today) but there have since been reports of delays.
As Zimbabwe decides, here are three powerful moments from the elections so far.
Mugabe backs the opposition
Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday July 29 2018, Zimbabwe's former president Robert Mugabe said he hopes the ZANU-PF get voted out of power in this year's general elections.
Voters peacefully take to the polls
Both the president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, and the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, Nelson Chamisa, cast their votes in the country's general and presidential election on Monday July 30 2018.
Violence erupts as MDC supporters protest the early election announcement
One person was shot dead by the Zimbabwean army in the capital Harare on Wednesday August 1 2018 as soldiers stepped in to disperse protesters who had clashed with police, after the main opposition leader accused the ruling party of trying to rig the country's election results.