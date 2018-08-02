WATCH | Three powerful moments from #ZimbabweDecides

The military remains on high alert in Harare as the final results from Zimbabwe's presidential election - the first in 37 years - are being tallied.

Violence erupted across the capital on Wednesday as MDC supporters took to the streets to protest the results, with early results indicating a strong win for the ruling Zanu-PF.

At least three people died in the chaos as the military was dispersed to the area. MDC leader Nelson Chamisa claimed victory on the first day of voting. Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa called for calm in the wake of the protests and said he had reached out to Chamisa so the two could work together.