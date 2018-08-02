WATCH LIVE | Zimbabwe announces results of presidential election

The Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) is announcing the results of the country's historic presidential election.

Both leading contestants in Zimbabwe’s disputed presidential election indicated they had won on Thursday as a tense nation awaited official results three days after voting.

International observers urged the electoral commission to release the tally as soon as possible to avoid further violence after six people were killed on Wednesday in clashes between security forces and opposition supporters.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa claimed victory, saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa knew he had lost otherwise the results would have been announced by now. But Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu-PF suggested the win would be his.