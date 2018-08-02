Zanu PF upbeat as Zimbabwe election decision nears
Zanu PF said on Thursday it was upbeat that the presidential election result outcome will be a reflection of its performance in the house of assembly.
The ruling party retained two-thirds of the majority in parliament in the poll‚ during which it gained ground in cities it fared badly in 2013. Out of 210 seats‚ Zanu PF has 145‚ the MDC Alliance 63‚ NPF 1 and 1 independent candidate‚ Temba Mliswa‚ returns to parliament as the only non-partisan to win a seat.
Zanu PF’s secretary for legal affairs‚ Patrick Chinamasa‚ believes they have it in the bag.
“We hope these results translate to what we get in the presidential poll‚” he said.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was expected to release the presidential results late on Thursday night.
However‚ the MDC Alliance‚ whose supporters took to the streets on Wednesday and were met by the heavy hand of the army‚ argue that the poll has been stolen.
The claim is that a form called the “V11”‚ which is pasted outside each polling station for the purposes of making the vote count transparent‚ was not made public in 21 percent of the 10‚985 polling stations countrywide.
Nkululeko Sibanda‚ spokesperson for Nelson Chamisa‚ the Alliance’s presidential hopeful‚ already preempted the election outcome‚ claiming that “the results will not pass a credibility test”.
Meanwhile‚ there is a crackdown on opposition politicians particularly‚ Chamisa‚ Tendai Biti‚ Shadreck Mashayamombe‚ Happymore Chidziva‚ Jim Kunaka‚ Denford Ngadziore‚ Stewart Mukoyi‚ and Makomborero Haruzvishe.
They are suspected of being in possession of grenades‚ firearms‚ ammunition and other subversive material. A search warrant was issued on Thursday night.
The police have since taken into custody ten MDC Alliance supporters. They were fished out of the party’s headquarters at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.
Police sources say there is another ten still holed at the offices trying to buy time before their imminent arrest.
Chamisa has since conceded that the Alliance lost the house of assembly but ZEC should also do the honorable thing and announce his presidential victory.