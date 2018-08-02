Zanu PF said on Thursday it was upbeat that the presidential election result outcome will be a reflection of its performance in the house of assembly.

The ruling party retained two-thirds of the majority in parliament in the poll‚ during which it gained ground in cities it fared badly in 2013. Out of 210 seats‚ Zanu PF has 145‚ the MDC Alliance 63‚ NPF 1 and 1 independent candidate‚ Temba Mliswa‚ returns to parliament as the only non-partisan to win a seat.

Zanu PF’s secretary for legal affairs‚ Patrick Chinamasa‚ believes they have it in the bag.

“We hope these results translate to what we get in the presidential poll‚” he said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was expected to release the presidential results late on Thursday night.