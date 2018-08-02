Zimbabwe presidential results to be released from 20:00 GMT: electoral commission

Africa

02 August 2018 - 17:11 By AFP
A woman sweeps the street outside the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 2, 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The Zimbabwe Election Commission is preparing to release results of the contested presidential election from 20:00 GMT on Thursday, according to a spokesman.

"The presidential election results will start to be announced around 10pm," ZEC commissioner Qhubani Moyo said.

"We are hopeful that all of them will be announced today."

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Thursday ratcheted up pressure over the country’s election count, saying he had won the presidential vote and that the result was being rigged.

“We have won this election,” he told reporters. “What they have been trying to do of late is to play around... that is rigging, that is manipulation, trying to bastardise the result, and that we will not allow.”

