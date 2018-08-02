Zimbabwean minister's aunt killed in election violence

Zimbabwean tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira has confirmed that her aunt was killed when she was caught in the crossfire during clashes between the military and MDC Alliance supporters in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday.

“She was innocently coming from work and was caught in the crossfire. Imagine finding out through social media, and identifying her body through the dress she was wearing lying down,” Mupfumira said via a WhatsApp message, seen by TimesLIVE, which was sent to her colleagues.

Mupfumira is adamant that her aunt was not part of the group of MDC Alliance supporters, but she was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Mupfumira attended her aunt’s memorial service in Chinhoyi on Thursday.

She said her family wanted to see justice done and for those responsible for the mayhem that resulted in her aunt’s death arrested.