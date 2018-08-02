ZimbabweDecides: A timeline of the Harare pandemonium

The first ballot in 37 years in Zimbabwe was supposed to be marked by pictures of residents casting their votes peacefully, political leaders joining hands at the historic event and hope for a renewed start. Instead, three people died as protestors took to the streets of Harare to oppose the early results announcement. The military had to intervene and pictures of Harare on fire have dominated the newswires.

Here's how peace turned to violence in just three days.

July 30

Polling stations opened across Zimbabwe at 7am and were scheduled to close at 7pm. It was the first ballot since the ousting of Robert Mugabe. There were no reports of violence.