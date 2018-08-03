DRC opposition leader barred from return

The Democratic Republic of Congo has barred Moise Katumbi from returning home on Friday to file a bid to run in the volatile country's presidential elections.

Katumbi, a wealthy businessman and former governor of the province of Katanga, was forbidden to enter the DRC and charged with offences against state security, officials said.

The opposition leader who is 53, has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since May 2016 after falling out with President Joseph Kabila.

He had planned to fly by private jet from Johannesburg, South AFrica to Lubumbashi, the capital of Katanga province, to lodge his application to stand in long-delayed elections in December -- a move that would heap pressure on Kabila.

But the city's mayor said on Thursday that Katumbi was refused entry, while the public prosecutor's office said Katumbi had been charged with "harming the state's domestic and external security" and would be immediately arrested if he returned.