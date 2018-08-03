MDC leader Nelson Chamisa rejects 'unverified and fake' Zim election results
Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday dismissed what he called the "unverified fake results" of the election which handed victory to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
"The ZEC scandal of releasing unverified fake results is regrettable," Chamisa wrote on Twitter, referring to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
He charged that the ZEC had denied his Movement for Democratic Change party access to the results before the announcement that Mnangagwa had won by the narrowest margin of 50.8%. “ZEC must release proper verified results endorsed by parties,” Chamisa said. “The level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay values deficit is baffling.”
Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe who replaced the long-ruling autocrat in November after a brief military intervention, has hailed his victory as a “new beginning” for Zimbabwe and called for unity.
The election, the first since the army removed 94-year-old Robert Mugabe from office in November, passed off relatively smoothly. But its aftermath, in which six people were killed in an army crackdown on opposition protests, revealed the deep rifts in Zimbabwean society that developed during Mugabe’s decades in power and the instinctive heavy-handedness of the security forces.
Chamisa said the electoral commission should release “proper and verified” results of the ballot. “I thought the force of will would prevail over (the) will of force,” he said in a tweet, without elaborating.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also chairs the Southern African Development Community, urged all Zimbabweans to accept the poll results.
The streets of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare were quiet early on Friday, with traffic thinner than usual but water cannon and anti-riot police remained outside the MDC offices.