Africa

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa rejects 'unverified and fake' Zim election results

03 August 2018 - 08:54 By AFP and REUTERS
Zimbabwean opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance president Nelson Chamisa speaks to the press after a press conference in Harare, on August 2 2018.
Zimbabwean opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance president Nelson Chamisa speaks to the press after a press conference in Harare, on August 2 2018.
Image: Zinyange AUNTONY / AFP

Zimbabwe's opposition leader Nelson Chamisa on Friday dismissed what he called the "unverified fake results" of the election which handed victory to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"The ZEC scandal of releasing unverified fake results is regrettable," Chamisa wrote on Twitter, referring to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

He charged that the ZEC had denied his Movement for Democratic Change party access to the results before the announcement that Mnangagwa had won by the narrowest margin of 50.8%. “ZEC must release proper verified results endorsed by parties,” Chamisa said. “The level of opaqueness, truth deficiency, moral decay values deficit is baffling.”

Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe who replaced the long-ruling autocrat in November after a brief military intervention, has hailed his victory as a “new beginning” for Zimbabwe and called for unity.

The election, the first since the army removed 94-year-old Robert Mugabe from office in November, passed off relatively smoothly. But its aftermath, in which six people were killed in an army crackdown on opposition protests, revealed the deep rifts in Zimbabwean society that developed during Mugabe’s decades in power and the instinctive heavy-handedness of the security forces.

Chamisa said the electoral commission should release “proper and verified” results of the ballot. “I thought the force of will would prevail over (the) will of force,” he said in a tweet, without elaborating.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who also chairs the Southern African Development Community, urged all Zimbabweans to accept the poll results.

The streets of Zimbabwe’s capital Harare were quiet early on Friday, with traffic thinner than usual but water cannon and anti-riot police remained outside the MDC offices.

MORE

How the rural vote carried Emmerson 'The Crocodile' Mnangagwa to power in Zimbabwe

It was the sheer strength of numbers in rural Zimbabwe that carried Emmerson Mnangagwa to the Zimbabwean presidency following results announced in ...
News
3 hours ago

WATCH | The moment Emmerson Mnangagwa won the Zimbabwe election

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former ally of Robert Mugabe, narrowly won the country’s landmark election, in an outcome set to fuel fraud ...
News
1 hour ago

'Divided at the polls, united in our dreams' - five powerful tweets from Emmerson Mnangagwa

Mnangagwa has called on citizens to unite in peave, unity and love for a new Zimbabwe.
News
1 hour ago

Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election victory

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called Emmerson Mnangagwa to congratulate him on being elected as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Hacker breaches defenses at social news star Reddit Sci-Tech
  2. 'All I did was be black': Police called on student for 'eating lunch' at campus World
  3. Iran's foreign minister says China 'pivotal' to salvaging its nuclear deal World
  4. MDC leader Nelson Chamisa rejects 'unverified and fake' Zim election results Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
Reds Mall hit by another robbery
X