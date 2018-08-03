Africa

Riot police stop Chamisa press conference

03 August 2018 - 15:01 By Ray Ndlovu
Anti-riot police block the street to MDC Alliance party's regional office in Bulawayo on August 2 2018
Image: PATRICK MEINHARDT / AFP

Riot police briefly stopped a press conference that was set to be held at the Bronte Hotel‚ in Harare on Friday.

Nelson Chamisa‚ the leader of the MDC Alliance‚ was set to address journalists.

It is understood that he was to provide evidence of how the election was ‘rigged.’

Chamisa’s legal advisor said the police had disturbed the press conference as they wanted to first ensure that the gathering was of journalists and not citizens.

This is a developing story.

