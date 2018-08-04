Zimbabwe president calls for unity as opposition cries foul

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for unity in the wake of allegations his election victory was tainted by fraud, hailing the vote as a fresh start for the country after the repressive rule of Robert Mugabe.

As defeated opposition leader Nelson Chamisa decried the official results as a sham, Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe ally, defended the vote.

"With the eyes of the world on us we delivered a free, fair and credible election," Mnangagwa told reporters on Friday.

He added that while "no democratic process is flawless", Zimbabwe's first post-Mugabe election was a far cry from the fraud-tainted polls seen during Mugabe's 37 years in power.

His plea for unity came after allegations of foul play sparked a deadly crackdown on protesters in Harare on Wednesday when troops opened fire, killing six.