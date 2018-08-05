Africa

Suicide bomb attack kills at least three Somali soldiers outside Mogadishu

05 August 2018 - 13:56 By Abdi Sheikh Feisal Omar
Somali military officers attend a training programme at their military base in Mogadishu, Somalia November 1, 2017.
Somali military officers attend a training programme at their military base in Mogadishu, Somalia November 1, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Feisal Omar

At least three Somali soldiers were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afgoye district, a town 30 kilometres to the north west of the capital Mogadishu, police and militants said.

The attack was claimed by Islamist militants al Shabaab. Somali soldiers were deployed in Afgoye this week in efforts to tighten security in the town ahead of an expected visit by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

"Police and military fired at a speeding suicide car bomb today and it exploded in Afgoye district. So far we know three soldiers died," Captain Nur Ali, a police officer, told Reuters by phone from Afgoye.

Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, citing a higher death toll than the police.

"A suicide car bomb targeted Somali forces who were deployed ahead of president Farmaajo’s visit in Afgoye. We killed 11 soldiers," Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, told Reuters on Sunday.

In a separate incident, Somali forces killed two militants after fighting erupted briefly at a checkpoint in Mogadishu early on Sunday, police said.

"Somalia's military killed two armed militants at Benadir checkpoint. Two soldiers were slightly injured in the exchange of fire," Major Mohamed Abdullahi, a police officer, told Reuters.

Somalia has been convulsed by lawlessness and violence since 1991 when dictator Mohamed Siad Barre was toppled.

Al Shabaab is fighting to dislodge the western-backed central government and African Union-mandated peace-keeping force AMISOM, which defends it, and install its own government based on its strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law. 

- Reuters

READ MORE:

Somalia and Eritrea re-establish diplomatic ties

The presidents of Somalia and Eritrea on Monday signed an agreement to re-establish diplomatic ties after more than a decade of animosity, in the ...
News
6 days ago

Somalia's al Shabaab claims to have stormed military base, killing 27 soldiers

Somalia's al Shabaab group said on Monday its fighters had attacked a military base in the south of the country, killing 27 soldiers.
News
13 days ago

Speeding car in Somali capital explodes after police shoot at it

A speeding car exploded in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday after it was shot at by police near the president's residence, a police officer ...
News
22 days ago

Most read

  1. KZN family massacre leaves four dead South Africa
  2. Strike by taxi operators may affect Cape Town's MyCiTi bus service‚ city warns South Africa
  3. Roof collapse at Somerset Mall leaves one person injured South Africa
  4. California wildfires claim seventh victim, still spreading World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
LISTEN to UCT choir’s moving song dedicated to late professor Bongani Mayosi
X