African Union issues call to uphold rights in DR Congo poll

The African Union on Monday called for the "rights and freedoms of all Congolese" to be upheld, amid mounting tensions over the country's presidential race.

Candidates must submit their applications to run in the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) long-delayed election, due on December 23, by Wednesday evening.

"At this crucial stage of the electoral process, the Chairperson of the Commission (Moussa Faki Mahamat) reiterates the need for all stakeholders... to ensure peaceful, transparent and truly inclusive elections are held," the AU said in a statement.

"(Mahamat) calls on all political actors to act responsibly and in the best interests of their country, which must prevail over all other considerations."

It was "crucial" that the rights and freedoms of all Congolese voters be respected and a "level electoral playing field" be ensured, it added.

The statement was issued after opposition leader Moise Katumbi was blocked from returning home last week to file his bid.