Civilians killed, thousands displaced in eastern Ethiopia

Fighting in Ethiopia's volatile eastern Somali region over the weekend has left an unknown number of civilians dead and thousands displaced, the patriarch of Ethiopia's Orthodox church told state media on Monday.

It was unclear what sparked the clashes in Ethiopia's second-largest region, but it appeared to start after the arrival of troops in the regional capital Jijiga.

On Saturday the United States embassy said the Ethiopian military had "seized control of key highways, government buildings, and the airport in Jijiga" and warned its citizens to steer clear of the region.

Residents later said mobs in the regional capital were looting banks and businesses and targeting people from outside the Somali ethnic group.