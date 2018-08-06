Five police killed in strife-torn anglophone part of Cameroon

Five police have been killed in fresh violence in western Cameroon, where English-speaking separatists have declared an independent state, security sources and witnesses said on Monday.

Four gendarmes were killed in Esu, a village near the town of Wum in Northwest Region, when their unit came under attack on Sunday, a source close to the regional security services said.

"The attack happened in the morning. They were new recruits who were caught off guard," the source said, adding that there also were wounded.

The inhabitants of Esu fled after the attack, one of them said. "Many people were so afraid that they went off into the bush. Others are trying to get to Bamenda," the capital of Northwest Region, the source said.

In neighbouring Southwest Region, a police officer named Ekah Njume was killed on Sunday at his home in Mutengene, near the capital Buea, by unidentified assailants, witnesses and local press reports said on Monday.

The two regions are predominantly home to English-speakers, a minority comprising about a fifth of the 22m people in Cameroon, a largely French-speaking West African state.