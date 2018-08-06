'Shot like a dog': Zimbabwe buries its post-election dead

"Ishmael was a vendor, he wasn't a political activist," Matope said.

"He supported the ruling party -- but then, it's the same ruling party that has killed him."

His funeral came a day after ZANU-PF's President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of Zimbabwe's historic elections, the first since veteran autocrat Robert Mugabe was ousted by the military last year.

Mnangagwa had hailed the polls as a chance to consign to the past Mugabe's repressive 37-year rule, but Wednesday's crackdown was a brutal reminder of the violence of his era.

'Killing for no reason'

"If the ruling party is killing the people it is supposed to govern, I don't know who it is going to rule. That's very painful," Matope added.

"He was just selling his tomatoes," he said of his brother.

Kumire's brother-in-law Ignatious Neshava, who witnessed the shooting, told AFP how soldiers swooped on them as they stood guard over his wares, fearing that $700-worth of freshly-purchased produce would be looted amid the chaos.

"He was standing five metres from me... and suddenly I heard gunshots. I thought they were firing rubber bullets," said Neshava.

"I turned around and saw Ishmail on the ground, face-down. I saw a cartridge next to him and then, as I tried to turn his body, a soldier came and pointed a gun to my head.

"By that time, Ishmail was bleeding profusely."

Neshava was sure he was going to be killed too.

"How can they deploy soldiers in town, killing people for no apparent reason?" he asked, as the wooden casket was lowered into the ground.

Praying for Zimbabwe

Local leader Backshow Matope was also in Harare when the violence flared.

"I saw one woman being shot dead along Samora Machel Avenue," the 62-year-old said.

"It is very painful that this happens shortly after we voted -- what's the point of voting if as soon as you finish voting, your relative is killed?"