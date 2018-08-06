Africa

Tanzania wants to build pipeline to pump gas to Uganda

06 August 2018 - 15:02 By Reuters
Five years ago, riots erupted in Tanzania over a gas pipeline as citizens protested they would not benefit from the gas proceeds. File photo
Five years ago, riots erupted in Tanzania over a gas pipeline as citizens protested they would not benefit from the gas proceeds. File photo

Tanzania wants to build a pipeline to pump natural gas to neighbouring Uganda, another step in the two countries' bid to expand energy cooperation.

State-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) said on Monday that the pipeline would start from its capital Dar es Salaam, then pass through Tanga port on the Indian Ocean and to Mwanza, a port on Lake Victoria before crossing the border to Uganda.

It said it was looking to hire a contractor to conduct a feasibility study to determine current and future natural gas demand "by identifying all potential customers". It did not give an estimated volume.

The study would also establish the most economically viable route for the pipeline, it said.

Tanzania boasts estimated recoverable natural gas reserves of more than 57-trillion cubic feet (tcf), mostly in offshore fields in the south of the country.

In 2016 the two countries agreed to develop a crude oil export pipeline to help transport land-locked Uganda's crude reserves from fields in the country's west to offshore markets.

Tanzanian gas pipeline plan sparks riot -government officials

Residents of a gas-rich region of Tanzania rioted on Wednesday to protest that they would not benefit from a government budget proposal to construct ...
News
5 years ago

Shortage of skills puts brakes on oil, gas bonanza

A shortage of trained oil and gas workers in East Africa is slowing development of large, newly discovered fields and might force governments to ...
News
5 years ago

Most read

  1. Property owner left fuming over R17m water and lights bill South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe opposition members in court over election violence Africa
  3. Convicted woman-beater Mduduzi Manana to speak at gender-based violence event South Africa
  4. Buses on fire‚ taxis on strike and train delays cause commuter nightmare in ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘No one deserves to be raped!’ - Khensani Maseko’s last Instagram post before ...
Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
X