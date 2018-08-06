Zimbabwe opposition fears growing post-election crackdown

Zimbabwe authorities are abducting opposition activists and launching court cases to suppress protests, the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC) MDC alleged on Monday, despite the president's boast of introducing new freedoms to criticise his government.

Since the knife-edge election result was declared early on Friday, the MDC Alliance say they have been the target of a brutal crackdown that exposes President Emmerson Mnangagwa's claims to respect rights and halt repression.

Mnangagwa has blamed the MDC for fomenting post-vote unrest, but he has also vowed to usher in a more open Zimbabwe than under former president Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule that ended last year.

Last week, six people died after troops in the capital in Harare opened fire at protesters against alleged election fraud, sparking an international outcry and raising grim memories of the Mugabe era.

"It's getting dicier by the day, we know the security forces are looking for 4,000 individuals," opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa's spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda said, citing state media reports.

"They are intimidating people. At their houses they're going with accusations of serious crimes and they're taking people without telling anyone -- and these people can't be found in police stations.

"They're trying to incapacitate the opposition, so that there will be no resistance or civil action against the fake election results."